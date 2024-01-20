Women and children are main victims in Gaza war, says UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Women and children are main victims in Gaza war, says UN

By Press Association
Palestinians walk through destruction from an Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip on Friday (Adel Hana/AP)
Palestinians walk through destruction from an Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip on Friday (Adel Hana/AP)

Women and children are the main victims the Gaza war with 16,000 killed and an estimated two mothers losing their lives every hour since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, according to the UN agency promoting gender equality.

UN Women said at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households and at least 10,000 children may have lost their fathers.

Friday’s report said of the territory’s 2.3 million population, 1.9 million are displaced and “close to one million are women and girls” seeking shelter and safety.

Israel Palestinians
Israeli soldiers overlook the Gaza Strip from a tank, as seen from southern Israel on Friday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

UN Women’s executive director Sima Bahous said this is “a cruel inversion” of fighting during the 15 years before the Hamas attack on October 7 when 67% of all civilians killed in Gaza and the West Bank were men and less then 14% were women.

She echoed UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages taken captive in Israel on October 7.

“However much we mourn the situation of the women and girls of Gaza today, we will mourn further tomorrow without unrestricted humanitarian assistance and an end to the destruction and killing,” she said in a statement accompanying the report.

“These women and girls are deprived of safety, medicine, health care and shelter. They face imminent starvation and famine. Most of all they are deprived of hope and justice.”

Ms Bahous said UN Women had heard “shocking accounts of unconscionable sexual violence during the attacks” by Hamas and she echoed UN calls for accountability, justice and support for all those affected.

Despite escalating hostilities in Gaza, the agency said women-led and women’s rights organisations continue to operate. It found that 83% of women’s organisations surveyed in the Gaza Strip are at least partially operational, mainly focusing on the emergency response to the war.

But UN Women said its analysis of funding from last year’s flash appeal for Gaza found that just 0.09% of funding went directly to national or local women’s rights organisations.

Mr Bahous said there is a need for much more aid to get to Gaza, especially to women and children, and for an end to the war.

“This is a time for peace,” she said. “We owe this to all Israeli and Palestinian women and girls. This is not their conflict. They must no longer pay its price.”