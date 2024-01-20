Catering company managers battle sleep exhaustion in 3,000-mile rowing race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catering company managers battle sleep exhaustion in 3,000-mile rowing race

By Press Association
Chris Mitchell (l) and Robbie Laidlaw (r) during their transatlantic rowing challenge (Family handout/PA Wire)
Two catering company managers have described their battle against sleep deprivation and physical exhaustion as they near the end of a 3,000-mile challenge to row across the Atlantic, to raise money for hospitality workers hit by the Covid crisis.

Chris Mitchell, from Radlett near Watford, Hertfordshire, and Robbie Laidlaw, who lives in London and is originally from Scotland, set off for the Atlantic Challenge, known as the world’s toughest row, on December 13, from La Gomera in the Canary Islands and should be crossing the finishing line in Antigua this weekend.

Chris Mitchell takes a break during the 3,000-mile Transatlantic rowing challenge (Family handout/PA Wire)

During the challenge, Mr Mitchell, 41, and Mr Laidlaw, 34, have been capsized in “incredibly harsh” weather conditions and visited by a pod of dolphins on New Year’s Eve.

They have also had to cope with strong winds, huge waves and ever-changing currents, as well as blisters, sunburn, dehydration and sores.

The men, who run the Genuine Dining Company (GDC), took on the challenge to raise money for Hospitality Action which supports workers in the sector including those whose jobs were hit by the pandemic.

Mr Mitchell, who has three daughters, said: “I knew I needed to do something exciting and interesting to get donations for the charity.

“Hospitality Action is a charity that supports people who work in the hospitality industry who, for whatever reason, need a little help.

“The hardest bit by far has been being away from family. There may well be people out here who don’t get on with their families and are glad to be away, but I’m the opposite. It has made me appreciate what I have so much more.

“Being stripped right back to the basics, not having anything at all, no comforts, no luxuries, really makes you think about what matters.”

Chris Mitchell (l) and Robbie Laidlaw (r) during their rowing challenge (Family handout/PA Wire)

Mr Mitchell, chief executive of GDC, which employs 800 people, said tiredness and physical demands have been the greatest challenges.

The men take turns to row, with two hours on and two hours off, when they attempt to get some sleep.

He said that he had been listening to Harry Potter audiobooks and one day Mr Laidlaw found him packing his bag to go to Hogwarts because of sleep deprivation.

Mr Laidlaw, business development manager of GDC, and whose son was born just six weeks before the race, added: “We’re working hard out here, I’m sure you guys are working hard at home as well and we would love for you guys to spare just a couple of minutes to donate to Hospitality Action, the brilliant, brilliant charity that we’re raising some great money for.”

A team of five Royal Navy submariners, HMS Oardacious, won the race when they crossed the finishing line on Wednesday in 35 days four hours and 30 minutes in their boat Captain Jim.

By Friday, the men had raised £161,872 of their £250,000 target.

For more information and to donate visit www.spiritofhospitality.co.uk.