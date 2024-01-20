Jordan Henderson wiser for life experiences after returning to Europe with Ajax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan Henderson wiser for life experiences after returning to Europe with Ajax

By Press Association
Jordan Henderson is hoping to make a big impression at Ajax (Peter Dejong/AP)
Jordan Henderson believes he is wiser for his experiences on and off the field after returning to Europe following his ill-fated move to Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool captain signed for Dutch side Ajax this week after terminating his controversial stay with Al-Ettifaq less than six months into a three-year deal.

The 33-year-old feels he can still play for several more seasons at the top level.

“I still physically feel very good,” said Henderson as he was formally presented as an Ajax player at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“I train very hard, I look after myself, I dedicate my life to football. I have done since I was a kid and I hope to play for many, many years to come.

“Obviously with age comes more experience, you learn a lot, you go through different experiences both in football and in life.

“I feel as though I’m a wiser person now at my age and hopefully I can take that onto the pitch, take that into the team and help a lot of the younger players make the next step in their careers, and at the same time be at the level where I need to perform at the highest level every single game.”

With question marks remaining over the standard of competition in the Saudi Pro League – despite obvious huge recent investment in players by its clubs – Henderson’s move could help him maintain his England place ahead of Euro 2024.

Henderson did not deny that was a motivation but insisted his immediate goal was to make his mark in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

He said: “I’ve always got the Euros in mind. I’ve always got England in mind. It’s a big thing for me, playing for my country, as everybody knows, and that’s always been the case wherever I’ve played.

“But ultimately, I’ve got to be doing my job on the pitch for Ajax and doing well for Ajax. That’s my main priority. If I’m doing that, then hopefully I’ll be called up to the England squad.”

Henderson will not be able to make his debut against RKC Waalwijk this weekend as he awaits a work permit. It is unclear how long that will take to come through and, in the meantime, he cannot even train with his new team-mates.

He said: “I’m ready to play as soon as possible but obviously I’ve got to wait. As soon as everything’s good and ready, I’ll be ready to go.”