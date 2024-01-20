Six-legged dog has her extra limbs removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-legged dog has her extra limbs removed

By Press Association
Ariel was born with six legs (Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital/University of Bristol/PA)
A six-legged dog who was found abandoned in a car park has undergone surgery to remove her extra limbs.

Ariel, a spaniel puppy, was found in Pembroke town centre in September last year and after a fundraising appeal was able to have surgery.

The dog was taken in by the Greenacres Rescue charity, near Haverfordwest, and has been cared for by a foster family.

She was named after Disney’s Little Mermaid character because her partially fused extra back legs resembled a mermaid’s tail.

Surgeons Aaron Lutchman and Ed Friend helped in Ariel's treatment
Ariel, who was born with multiple birth defects, was operated on at Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in Somerset.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Her additional limbs have been removed. Thankfully having the CT images meant they did not discover anything unexpected and although it wasn’t a regular amputation it was ‘uneventful’.

“When we spoke she was in recovery, having lots of love and fuss from the nursing team but all be reassured she’s doing well.

“We really hope she will now have an easy and quick recovery.”

Vicki Black, hospital director at Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital, added:  “Ariel was a complicated little dog whose care required close collaboration across a number of our specialist led teams including orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery, anaesthesia and radiology.

“We are delighted such a lovely dog has recovered from her surgery well.

“As part of the University of Bristol we are a centre committed to career-long learning and are proud to innovate and treat pets like Ariel.

“Ariel deservedly has many devoted supporters, it was a great pleasure to treat her and work with Greenacres Rescue.”