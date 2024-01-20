Zelensky calls Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine’s war with Russia ‘very dangerous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky calls Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine’s war with Russia ‘very dangerous’

By Press Association
Volodymyr Zelensky said he was worried about Mr Trump’s possible return to the White House (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House – branding the former US leader’s claim that he could stop Ukraine’s war with Russia in 24 hours “very dangerous”.

In an interview with Channel 4 News on Friday, Mr Zelensky invited the former president and front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination to visit Kyiv – but only if Mr Trump delivers on his promise.

Mr Zelensky said: “Donald Trump, I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv. If you can stop the war during 24 hours, I think it will be enough to come.”

The Ukrainian leader also shared his concern about the US taking unilateral action that fails to consider Ukraine’s perspective, noting the dearth of details around Mr Trump’s “peace plan”.

Mr Zelensky described the former president’s rhetoric as “very dangerous”, and appeared to be apprehensive over the possibility that Mr Trump’s idea of a negotiated solution might involve Ukraine making major concessions to Russia.

Donald Trump
Mr Trump is widely seen as the front-runner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination (AP)

“(Mr Trump) is going to make decisions on his own, without … I’m not even talking about Russia, but without both sides, without us,” Mr Zelensky said.

“If he says this publicly, that’s a little scary. I’ve seen a lot, a lot of victims, but that’s really making me a bit stressed.”

He added: “Because even if his idea (for ending the war) – that no-one has heard yet – doesn’t work for us, for our people, he will do anything to implement his idea anyway. And this worries me a little.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted that he is well positioned to negotiate an end to the war that has raged for almost two years, saying he has a good relationship with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Throughout his political career, Mr Trump has frequently lavished praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin, including after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

At a campaign rally in Georgia just days after Russian tanks moved into Ukraine, Mr Trump described Mr Putin as a “smart” political player and expressed admiration for Russia’s swift takeover of a vast, “great piece of land” at the cost of what he suggested were relatively minor sanctions.

The US House of Representatives impeached Mr Trump when he was president, alleging he pressured Mr Zelensky to pursue a politically motivated probe that might hurt Joe Biden’s chance to win the 2020 presidential election while withholding 400 million dollars (£315 million) in military aid that US congress approved to help Ukraine confront Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east.

The US senate acquitted Mr Trump of the impeachment charges.