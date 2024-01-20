Police force refers itself to watchdog over 999 call before Norfolk deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police force refers itself to watchdog over 999 call before Norfolk deaths

By Press Association
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property (Joe Giddens/PA)
A police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after it emerged officers were not deployed to the house where four members of the same family were found dead following a 999 call from the address on Friday morning.

The bodies of a 45-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two young children were found inside an address in Costessey, Norfolk on Friday following a call from a member of the public shortly before 7am.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

Norfolk Police said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

The force had already referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on Friday over police contact about a missing person inquiry at the address last month.

A force spokesperson said: “A second referral has been made to the IOPC today (20 January) following the identification of a 999 call made yesterday morning at 6am by a man at the address and police resources were not deployed.”

A cordon remains in place and forensic teams are continuing to investigate inside the property on Allan Bedford Crescent.

Officers will remain on the Queen’s Hill estate throughout Saturday as the investigation continues.

Costessey incident
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Norfolk Constabulary said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public. The bodies of four people were found inside and the force believes they were all known to each other. Picture date: Friday January 19, 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community.

“However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

“Today, the focus of our inquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

“While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident.

“We’re aware of commentary on social media and in news media, however, I would emphasise that formal identification is yet to take place.

“As I said yesterday, we believe the man and two children lived at the address, and while the woman was staying there, she wasn’t a permanent resident.”

Costessey incident
A forensic investigator outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Norfolk Constabulary said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public. The bodies of four people were found inside and the force believes they were all known to each other. Picture date: Friday January 19, 2024.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Churches opened on Saturday so people could pay tribute to the victims.

Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher said local clergy were offering support in the communities they serve and would be opening churches over the weekend for those who wish to pay tribute.

Among them is St Edmund’s Church, where people could light a candle and pray between 3-4pm on Saturday.

The Diocese of Norwich Facebook account wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragic news in Costessey.”

Police want to hear from potential witnesses.

People can contact the force online or on 101 quoting crime reference NC-19012024-39.

To stay anonymous ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.