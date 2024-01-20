Emily In Paris star Ashley Park ‘healing’ after ‘critical septic shock’

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park has said she is “healing” after she “spiralled into critical septic shock”.

The 32-year-old California-born actress, who plays Mindy Chen in the hit Netflix series, said the life-threatening condition started as tonsillitis and had “infected and affected several of my organs”.

The TV and film star said she went through “excruciating pain” and spent a week in intentive care, also spending time in three foreign hospitals.





In an Instagram post, she said: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

In the post, Park appeared to confirm a relationship with her co-star, Paul Forman, when she thanked him for his support and said: “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she said.

Offering her gratitude to the medical professionals who helped her, she added: “I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly.”

She went on: “Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).”

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery … but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.”

Ending the message, she wrote: “I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

Park’s Emily In Paris co-star Lily Collins commented on the post and said: “I can hardly look at these without crying.

“I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when your immune system overreacts and damages your body’s own tissues and organs, according to the NHS website.

Park has credits in TV mystery Only Murders In The Building, Netflix miniseries Beef and 2023 film Joy Ride.

She also appears in the 2024 musical movie revamp of Mean Girls, starring musician Renee Rapp as the infamous Regina George and Tina Fey as Ms Norbury.