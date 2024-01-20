Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah denies Burkina Faso at the death

Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah kept Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations hopes alive with a stoppage-time header to deny Burkina Faso victory.

Boundejah, who had earlier cancelled out Mohamed Konate’s opener, snatched a 2-2 Group D draw at the Stade de Bouake when he found the net five minutes into added time to ensure substitute Bertrand Traore’s 71st-minute penalty did not prove decisive.

The Stallions, who beat Mauritania in their opening fixture, looked destined for the last 16 as time ticked down, but Boundejah’s last-gasp intervention means both sides have work to do if they are to progress.

🇩🇿 Baghdad Bounedjah 🇩🇿 A brace gifts The Warriors' front man a draw and makes him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match! 👏#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #ALGBFA | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/exGch6zrKj — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 20, 2024

Chances were at a premium as the first half unfolded with Burkina Faso midfielder Abdoul Tapsoba forcing keeper Anthony Mandrea into a sixth-minute save from a header while at the other end, Youcef Belaili tested Kouakou Koffi with a shot towards the bottom corner six minutes later.

Algeria, who drew 1-1 with Angola in their first game, went close through Bounedjah as the sides jostled for position, and Koffi saved from Sofiane Feghouli a minute before the break with skipper Riyad Mahrez providing the ammunition.

However, they fell behind in first-half stoppage time when Konate headed past Mandrea from Tapsoba’s cross.

Baghdad Bounedjah secured a point for Algeria (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Blati Toure might have extended his side’s lead four minutes after the restart, but they were pegged back by Bounedjah’s close-range finish two minutes later.

Bounedjah went close with a header as Algeria built up a head of steam, but they succumbed once again with 19 minutes remaining when defender Rayan Ait-Nouri was adjudged to have fouled Issa Kabore inside the box and after a VAR review confirmed the decision, substitute Traore converted the resulting spot-kick.

However, there was to be a late twist and it arrived at the death when Bounedjah netted from substitute Adam Ounas’ cross to snatch a point.