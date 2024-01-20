Tens of thousands protest against far right in cities across Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tens of thousands protest against far right in cities across Germany

By Press Association
People march through Ludwig-Wucherer-Strasse, in Halle, Germany (Heiko Rebsch/dpa via AP)
Tens of thousands of people have protested against the far right in cities across Germany, attending events with slogans such as “Never Again is Now”, “Against Hate” and “Defend Democracy”.

The large crowds were the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been gaining momentum in recent days.

They came in the wake of a report that right-wing extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship.

Some members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, were present at the meeting.

A person holds a banner reading ‘Fascists are no alternative for Germany’ during a march in Heidelberg (Jason Tschepljakow/dpa via AP)

Police said a Saturday afternoon protest in Frankfurt drew 35,000 people. Demonstrations in Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Hannover also drew large crowds.

A similar demonstration on Friday in Hamburg, Germany’s second-largest city, drew what police said was a crowd of 50,000 and had to be ended early because the mass of people led to safety concerns.

Additional protests planned for Sunday in other major German cities, including Berlin, Munich and Cologne, are also expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Although Germany has seen other protests against the far right in past years, the size and scope of protests being held this weekend — not just in major cities but also in dozens of smaller cities across the country — are notable.

Saturday’s crowds were a sign that the protests seem to be galvanising popular opposition to the AfD in a new way.

People gathered at Willy-Brandt-Platz in Nuremberg (Pia Bayer/dpa via AP)

What started out as relatively small gatherings have grown into protests that, in many cases, are drawing far more participants than organisers expected.

The catalyst for the protests was a report from the media outlet Correctiv last week on an alleged far-right meeting in November, which it said was attended by figures from the extremist Identitarian Movement and from the AfD.

A prominent member of the Identitarian Movement, Austrian citizen Martin Sellner, presented his “remigration” vision for deportations, the report said.

The AfD has sought to distance itself from the extremist meeting, saying it had no organisational or financial links to the event, that it was not responsible for what was discussed there and members who attended did so in a purely personal capacity.

Still, one of the AfD’s co-leaders, Alice Weidel, has parted ways with an adviser who was there while also criticising the reporting itself.

The protests also build on growing anxiety over the last year about the AfD’s rising support among the German electorate.

The AfD was founded as a Eurosceptic party in 2013 and first entered the German Bundestag in 2017.

Polling now puts it in second place nationally with around 23%, far above the 10.3% it won during the last federal election in 2021.

Protesters congregated at the train station in Dortmund (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP)

Last summer, candidates from the AfD won the party’s first mayoral election and district council election, the first far-right party to do so since the Nazi era, and in state elections in Bavaria and Hesse the party made significant gains.

The party leads in several states in eastern Germany, the region where its support is strongest including three – Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia – that are due to hold elections this autumn.

As a result, Germany is grappling with how best to respond to the party’s popularity.

The widespread anger over the Correctiv report has prompted renewed calls for Germany to consider seeking a ban on the AfD.

On Saturday, the Brandenburg chapter of Germany’s Greens voted at a party convention in favour of pursuing a potential ban to help prevent the rise of “a new fascist government in Germany”.

However, many of the AfD’s opponents have spoken out against the idea, arguing that the process would be lengthy, success is highly uncertain and it could benefit the party by allowing it to portray itself as a victim.

Elected officials from across the political spectrum, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed their support for the protests.

“From Cologne to Dresden, from Tuebingen to Kiel, hundreds of thousands are taking to the streets in Germany in the coming days,” Mr Scholz said in his weekly video statement, adding that protesters’ efforts are an important symbol “for our democracy and against right-wing extremism”.

Friedrich Merz, head of the centre-right Christian Democrats, said the protests show Germans are “against every form of hate, against incitement and against forgetting history”.