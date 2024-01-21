Teenager stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre.

West Midlands Police said its officers were called to Victoria Square after the 17-year-old was found seriously injured just before 3.30pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

A murder investigation is under way but no arrests have yet been made.

A cordon put in place around the scene has now been lifted, but the force said a “highly visible police presence” will remain in the area.

Chief Inspector James Spencer said: “The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

“It’s very early stages in the investigation but we have a team of skilled detectives who are working to identify, and arrest, whoever did this.

“We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident, a visible police presence will remain across the city centre.”

Police said they want to hear from anyone who walked through the area at the time or who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House as they may have “vital information or evidence”.

The force can be contacted on 101 or online, quoting log 2619 of January 20.