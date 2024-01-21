Public warned to check travel routes and tie down objects ahead of Storm Isha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Public warned to check travel routes and tie down objects ahead of Storm Isha

By Press Association
Storm Isha will sweep across the UK on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Storm Isha will sweep across the UK on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A number of weather warnings are in place with Storm Isha set to hit the UK.

Here is how the Met Office has advised people to keep safe during the storm:


– At home

Items such as bins, plant pots, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds should be secured, while doors and windows should be fastened.

Cars should be parked in a garage if available, or kept away from buildings, trees, walls and fences.

If chimney stacks are tall and in poor condition, beds should be moved from areas directly below, and the Met Office has even recommended that people do not sleep near windows.

It is suggested that people gather torches and batteries and other essential items if there are warnings of power cuts in place.

Checking if a property is at risk of flooding is also advised in areas where a yellow rain warning is in place.

– Travel

People should stay indoors wherever possible, but if they do need to leave their house, steering clear of trees and walls during strong winds is advised.

Sticking to main roads is suggested while driving, as motorists are “less likely” to hit fallen branches and debris.

WEATHER Isha
(PA Graphics)

It is also recommended that drivers grip their steering wheel with both hands and keep more room around the vehicle than usual while travelling.

Checking for transport delays and cancellations is advised ahead of any journey.

– After storm

People should not go near electrical or telephone cables that have been blown down or are still hanging.

They should also steer clear of walls, buildings and trees which appear to have been weakened.

Checking on vulnerable neighbours or relatives is also recommended.