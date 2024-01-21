Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump

By Press Association
Florida governor Ron DeSantis (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Florida governor Ron DeSantis (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his Republican presidential campaign on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump.

It ends a White House bid that failed to meet expectations that Mr DeSantis would emerge as a serious challenger to the former US president.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” he said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary comes on Tuesday.

US presidential election 2024 key dates
(PA Graphics)

Mr DeSantis derided former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, long his closest rival for second place in the primary race, saying Republicans “can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents”.

The ambitious big-state governor entered the 2024 presidential contest with major advantages in his quest to take on Mr Trump, and early primary polls suggested Mr DeSantis was in a strong position to do just that.

He and his allies amassed a political fortune well in excess of 100 million dollars (£78.7 million), and he boasted a significant legislative record on issues important to many conservatives, such as abortion and the teaching of race and gender issues in schools.

Such advantages did not survive the reality of presidential politics in 2024.

From a high-profile announcement that was plagued by technical glitches to constant upheavals to his staff and campaign strategy, Mr DeSantis struggled to find his footing in the primary.

He lost the Iowa caucuses – which he had vowed to win – by 30 percentage points to Mr Trump.

And now, Mr DeSantis’s political future is in question after suspending his presidential bid after just one voting contest.

The 45-year-old is term limited as Florida governor.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Mr DeSantis was widely expected to be a serious Trump challenger.

Acknowledging the threat, Mr Trump went after the Florida governor viciously in the months leading up to Mr DeSantis’s May announcement and continued to pound him on the campaign trail, on social media and in paid advertising in the months that followed.

Yet many of Mr DeSantis’s problems may have been his own doing.

Fuelled by his dominant Florida re-election in 2022, Mr DeSantis sidestepped tradition by announcing his presidential campaign on X, in a conversation on the social media site with chief executive Elon Musk.

The site failed repeatedly during the conversation, making it all but impossible to hear his opening remarks as a presidential candidate.

In the subsequent weeks and months, Mr DeSantis struggled to connect with voters on a personal level under the unforgiving bright lights of the presidential stage.

Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey DeSantis and children, Madison and Mason, right
Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey DeSantis and children, Madison and Mason, right (Sean Rayford/AP)

He irked some New Hampshire Republican officials in his campaign’s inaugural visit to New Hampshire by declining to take questions from voters, as is tradition in the state.

And later, uncomfortable interactions with voters in other states were caught on camera as well.

More serious financial challenges emerged over the summer.

By the end of July, Mr DeSantis had laid off nearly 40 employees in a move designed to cut roughly one-third of his campaign payroll.

The cuts came shortly after public filings revealed that he was burning through his substantial campaign coffers at an unsustainable rate.

Some people looking for a Trump alternative backed Ms Haley, the former diplomat and South Carolina governor who gained popularity among many Republican donors, independent voters and the so-called Never Trump crowd.

Nikki Hale
Nikki Haley (Matt Rourke/AP)

Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley frequently attacked each other in debates and in advertising, often more directly than they went after Mr Trump.

As internal financial concerns mounted, Mr DeSantis turned aggressively to an allied super PAC to handle basic campaign functions such as organising campaign events, advertising and an expansive door-knocking operation.

Federal law does not allow campaigns to co-ordinate directly with super PACs.

In December, a non-partisan government watchdog group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, citing reporting by The Associated Press and others, alleging that the degree of co-ordination and communication between Mr DeSantis’s campaign and the Never Back Down super PAC crossed a legal line.

Mr DeSantis denied any wrongdoing and called the complaint “a farce”.

Still, the steady stream of negative developments leading up to the opening primary contests undermined the confidence of Mr DeSantis’s donor network, which was supposed to be a major strength, and would-be supporters at the ballot box.

As his polling numbers stagnated, Mr DeSantis and his allies pulled back on their multi-state strategy and focused virtually all of his resources on Iowa’s opening caucuses.

After leaving the 2024 presidential contest, Mr DeSantis now refocuses his attention to the rest of his second and final term as Florida’s governor, which ends in January 2027.