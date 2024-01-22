Surgeons develop 3D-printed liver models to plan complex cancer surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Surgeons develop 3D-printed liver models to plan complex cancer surgery

By Press Association
Mr Arjun Takhar, a consultant hepatobiliary and pancreatic cancer surgeon at University Hospital Southampton, and the 3D-printed liver model (PLANETS Cancer Charity/PA Wire)
Mr Arjun Takhar, a consultant hepatobiliary and pancreatic cancer surgeon at University Hospital Southampton, and the 3D-printed liver model (PLANETS Cancer Charity/PA Wire)

Surgeons have launched a new technique to use 3D printed models of patients’ livers to help them perform a complex cancer operation.

Medics at University Hospital Southampton have been supported by the Planets Cancer Charity to help produce the models, which are tailored to each patient to plan surgery and to ensure the best outcomes from “irreversible steps” carried out during an operation.

Data from CT and MRI scans of patients with hilar cholangiocarcinoma, a type of bile duct cancer, is used to create detailed physical models.

Printed model
A 3D printed model of a liver used for surgeons to plan complex cancer surgery (Planets Cancer Charity/PA)

These are then analysed by the surgeons to establish whether a tumour can be safely removed, a decision that previously could not be made until the operation was actually under way.

Arjun Takhar, consultant hepatobiliary and pancreatic cancer surgeon, said: “3D printed models are increasingly being used to help with decision-making before and during surgery and to better understand the anatomical relationships of tumours within organ structures.

“With this particularly challenging liver/bile duct cancer, hilar cholangiocarcinoma, sometimes we are unable to tell until the very last minute whether the tumour can be safely removed or not.

“Sometimes surgeons will have taken an irreversible step and then found out that the tumour cannot be removed completely, which results in poor outcomes for patients in the short and long term.”

Planets Cancer Charity has received a £2,000 grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund for the pilot initiative.

Mr Takhar said: “3D printing offers the advantage of assessing the tumour and its close attachments such as blood vessels and bile ducts in a scale model prior to performing the operation itself.

“The aim of the pilot project is to assess whether this allows for assessment of operability to be made without opening the patient up, and also whether assessment with a model is better than simply looking at the patient’s CT and MRI scans.

“There is also an added advantage that a 3D model would also help in teaching trainee surgeons the nuances of liver anatomy in relation to these complex tumours.

“This is a unique opportunity to use a novel technology to help patients with a difficult disease and we foresee adoption of the technology in patients with other liver tumours too.”

Planets helps patients with pancreatic, liver, colorectal, abdominal (oesophageal and gastric) and neuroendocrine cancer by funding patient support groups, innovative treatments and research primarily in Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Isle of Wight, Channel Islands and West Sussex.