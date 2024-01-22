What the papers say – January 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – January 22

By Press Association
Politics, health and the arrival of Storm Isha jostle for position on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Problems with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge of free childcare catches the attention of The Times, which says it is in jeopardy due to delays in funding, staff shortages and IT problems.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the BBC and an article written by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, which says the corporation is not “sufficiently impartial” and will have its website and social media channels policed by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

The i says Labour will hold bosses of water companies personally responsible if illegal raw sewage is allowed into rivers, lakes and seas.

Both the Daily Express and The Sun lead on the Duchess of York’s skin cancer diagnosis, six months after surgery for breast cancer.

Health issues also occupy the front of the Daily Mail, which warns the NHS is in the midst of the “worst heart care crisis in living memory”.

Mental health is the focus of both the Daily Mirror and The Independent, which carries the results of an investigation which shows nearly 500,000 under-18s are waiting for treatment.

The Daily Mirror hears from England football captain Harry Kane who features in a video to be shown in schools telling young people “it’s OK to ask for help”.

The arrival of Storm Isha, which has seen the whole of the UK placed under a severe weather alert, dominates the front of the Metro as it says the country faces its biggest battering for years.

The Guardian leads on a “surge in modern slavery” which it says has hit the social care sector since the relaxation in visa rules to full vacancies.

Hedge funds occupy the front of the Financial Times, which says the most successful made their biggest profits in more than a decade in 2023.

And the Daily Star tells how actor Brian Blessed wrestled a gorilla at a zoo.