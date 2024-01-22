Putin election campaign presents boxes filled with petitions backing his run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin election campaign presents boxes filled with petitions backing his run

By Press Association
Vladimir Putin is almost certain to win another term in office in March (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign staff have unveiled scores of boxes filled with signed petitions supporting his run in the March presidential election – a vote he is almost certain to win.

Mr Putin, although closely tied to the dominant United Russia party, is running as an independent, a path that would prolong his grip on Russia for at least another six years.

The 71-year-old leader has twice used his leverage in the past to amend the constitution so he could theoretically stay in power until he is in his mid-80s.

He is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953.

Russian election law requires independent candidates to present at least 300,000 signatures gathered from 40 regions of the country to get on the ballot.

Vladimir Putin
Mr Putin is running as in independent (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Reports said Mr Putin’s campaign staff brought in 95 cardboard boxes, filled with signed petitions, to the Central Elections Commission. Previous reports said the campaign had collected more than two million signatures.

The commission is to finalise the list of candidates by February 10; the elections will be held on March 17.

So far, three candidates have been approved for the ballot, none of whom have a serious chance against Mr Putin.

They are Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party, Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democrats and Vladislav Davankov of the New People party.

All three parties have seats in the parliament, where United Russia has an overwhelming majority.