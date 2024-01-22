Tommy Robinson denies refusing to leave march against antisemitism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Robinson denies refusing to leave march against antisemitism

By Press Association
The 40-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is accused of failing to comply with a direction to leave an area in Westminster (James Manning/PA)
Far-right figure Tommy Robinson has denied refusing to leave a march against antisemitism.

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is accused of failing to comply with a direction to leave an area in Westminster on November 26 of last year.

Robinson was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the demonstration began, after organisers said he would not be welcome at the event.

Robinson was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the demonstration (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and dark grey waistcoat.

Robinson denied the charge of one count of failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Alistair Williamson KC, defending, made an application to the court to prevent the publication of Robinson’s address.

He said that his client had been subject to 12 police visits where he was warned of threats to his life, known as Osman warnings.

Tristan Kirk, a journalist from the Evening Standard, opposed the application on behalf of the press.

He referred to the principle of open justice, and noted that the application had been made at the last minute, with little time for the press to prepare.

Robinson denied the charge of one count of failing to comply with a dispersal order (James Manning/PA)

Judge Briony Clark refused the application.

Asked to give his address to the court, Robinson said that he had no fixed address.

Bail conditions that prevent Robinson from entering within the M25, or attending or organising a protest within London, remain in place.

He will next appear at City of London Magistrate’s Court for trial on April 22.

During his arrest, officers sprayed Robinson with synthetic pepper spray and handcuffed him.

He uploaded a video of himself with partially closed eyes to social media after the confrontation.

Other footage of him arguing with police officers was also posted on his X account, with Robinson claiming to be present as a journalist at the march.