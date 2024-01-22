Patient records feared damaged beyond repair after hospital plumbing leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patient records feared damaged beyond repair after hospital plumbing leak

By Press Association
The leak at Dr Gray’s Hospital was discovered on January 15 (Jasperimage/Alamy/PA)
The leak at Dr Gray’s Hospital was discovered on January 15 (Jasperimage/Alamy/PA)

The medical records of several hundred patients are feared to be irretrievably damaged after a “significant” plumbing leak at a hospital in Moray.

The leak from a blockage in the plumbing system at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin resulted in damage to documents in the the medical records storage area on the floor below.

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager of the hospital, said work is under way to establish how many records have been damaged beyond repair but it is thought several hundred may be affected.

NHS Grampian said there have not yet been any delays to patient treatment as a result of the incident, which was discovered last week.

The area was immediately closed to staff access, the source of the leak identified and fixed, and industrial dehumidifiers put in place to start drying the area out.

Mr Pattinson said the “significant leak” into part of the medical records storage area was discovered on Monday January 15.

He said: “The affected area has been deep cleaned and the process of drying the records is ongoing. We are still working to understand how many records have been damaged beyond repair at which point we will have a fuller picture.

“Once we have this information we will be in direct contact with those individuals affected. It is far too early to put an exact number on how many records this may be, but we suspect this will be several hundred.

“The leak came from a blockage in the plumbing system in the floor above. We have taken advice from health and safety, and infection prevention and control colleagues, and we are confident the risk to staff is being appropriately managed.

“Control measures, including the provision of appropriate personal protective equipment, are in place.

“There have not yet been any delays to patient treatment as a result of this incident.”

He urged everyone at the hospital to remember that “the only items which should be flushed down toilets are pee, poo, and toilet paper” as items such as paper towels, wipes or sanitary towels put plumbing systems under undue pressure and must never be flushed.

Mr Pattinson added: “I want to say how grateful I am to the medical records team, along with colleagues in domestic services and estates and facilities, for their hard work and prompt reaction to this incident.”