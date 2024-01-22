DUP meeting was not ‘make or break’ on Stormont return – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP meeting was not ‘make or break’ on Stormont return – Donaldson

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said no agreement had been reached which would lead to the return of Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said no agreement had been reached which would lead to the return of Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

A meeting of senior DUP members on Friday was not a “make or break” moment for deciding whether to return to Stormont, leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Sir Jeffrey said an agreement with the Government over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which would allow the powersharing institutions to be restored, has still not been reached.

Instead, he said that he will meet the Government again this week to address remaining concerns over the Windsor Framework.

The devolved institutions at Stormont have been collapsed for almost two years as a result of the DUP protest against the post-Brexit trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Stormont
The Stormont powersharing institutions have been collapsed for almost two years (Liam McBurney/PA)

Senior DUP figures held discussions on Friday amid mounting speculation the unionist party was preparing to make a call on whether or not to accept a Government deal.

However, the meeting concluded with the party saying that engagement with the Government would continue.

It is understood DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is facing significant opposition from some party officers on whether to accept the UK Government’s offer and return to Stormont.

Speaking to the media in Belfast on Monday, Sir Jeffrey said: “To date no agreement has been reached in our negotiations with the Government and there remains a number of important issues that have to be finalised if we are to see a restored Assembly and executive.

“To be clear, we want to see the re-establishment of the executive and Assembly and we’re working towards that objective.

“The DUP wants to secure an agreement that provides the basis for the institutions to function with stability and in a way that is meaningful for everybody in Northern Ireland.

“Building sustainable foundations is vital to allowing Northern Ireland to move forward and to secure support from both unionists and nationalists.

“Factually, we have made further progress on many of these issues since Christmas and have worked constructively with the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) and his team on the issues which include matters relating to the Windsor Framework and those elements where we need to see significant improvements.”

The DUP leader said he would be meeting the Government again this week in an attempt to “close remaining gaps”.

He said: “We will not be giving a detailed and running commentary on our internal meetings and structures except to make clear that we are not negotiating with ourselves, as some have reported, we continue to negotiate with the Government.

“On Friday I provided our party officers with a detailed update on the contacts and discussions we have had with the Government and we are of the view that given the progress that has been further secured, that we will endeavour to close the remaining gaps between us.

“Together with some colleagues we will be meeting again early this week with the Government, engaging with the secretary of state and his team to discuss the state of play and ensure the remaining issues can be satisfactorily finalised, recognising the progress which has been made since Christmas.”

“I am very clear that we have made significant progress, but there are a number of outstanding issues that need to be finalised and this week my focus, along with my colleagues, will be on securing that progress so that we reach the moment where we can make a decision.

“But we are not there yet.”

Sir Jeffrey was asked if he had been spooked by media coverage of his party meeting on Friday and speculation that it was a “make or break” moment.

He said: “Categorically not, I’m afraid the so-called senior DUP sources who made this claim are ill-informed, they are not people who are around the party officer table, they are not people who are privy to all of the detail that the party officers have been dealing with.

“None of this spooks me, fazes me. I am focused on the job I have to do.”

He added: “I am very clear that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland support Stormont, support our devolved government and want to see the institutions restored.

“But a key element of that restoration is that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support the basis for the restoration of our devolved institutions.

“That is what I am working to achieve.”