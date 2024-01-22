‘Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits remote western China’

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck a remote part of China’s western Xinjiang region, state-run Xinhua News Agency has reported.

The earthquake rocked Wushu county in Aksu prefecture just after 2am local time, Xinhua cited the China Earthquake Networks Centre as saying.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake happened in the Tian Shan mountain range, “a seismically active region, though earthquakes of this size occur somewhat infrequently”.

It said the largest earthquake in the area in the past century was a 7.1-magnitude one in 1978 about 124 miles to the north of the one early on Tuesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said there were several aftershocks after the main earthquake, registering up to 4.5 in magnitude.

Tremors were felt in neighbouring countries Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

In the Kazakh capital of Almaty, people left their homes, the Russian news agency Tass reported.