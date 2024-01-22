Police chief calls for ‘deeper review’ into force over call before bodies found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chief calls for ‘deeper review’ into force over call before bodies found

By Press Association
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

A police chief has called for a “deeper review” into his own force amid concerns after officers did not respond to a 999 call from a home where four people were later found dead.

Norfolk’s Chief Constable, Paul Sanford, has asked His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, which is already carrying out a routine inspection of Norfolk Police, to conduct a “deeper review” after two young girls, a man and a woman were found dead in a house.

The bodies of four members of the same family – including a man, 45, and a 36-year-old woman – were discovered at an address in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

Floral tributes left near a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property.
Floral tributes left near a house in Costessey (Sam Russell/PA)

A man called 999 from the property on Allan Bedford Crescent at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched there.

Officers made the discovery about an hour and 15 minutes later after a member of the public alerted them at around 7am.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to the earlier 999 call and previous contact at the address on December 14 which was in relation to a missing person enquiry.

The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

Now the chief constable has said he requested the deeper review “to provide the reassurance that the public and I need in our response to emergency calls”.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property.
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Sanford said: “This is a tragic and horrific incident and my thoughts, and that of the entire constabulary, remain with the family of those involved.

“I’m aware this incident has also caused great upset and shock in Costessey, the wider community and beyond.

“Following the identification of the earlier 999 call, the constabulary referred itself to the IOPC who will now investigate. It is because of this process that I choose my words carefully; not because I don’t want to be open and honest, but because I have a duty to protect the integrity of any investigation that needs to follow.

“It will be for this investigation to identify and consider the circumstances and to consider if there were any issues with the response.

“I know the family and the public will rightly want to know whether there was an ability to prevent this tragedy, and this is a question that must be answered.

“However, at this stage, I cannot answer that question. What I can say is that we will be open and honest in the days, weeks, and months ahead, to get the answers to this question.

A forensic investigator outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property.
A forensic investigator outside a house in Costessey (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There will, of course, also be an inquest that will review the wider circumstances surrounding the death and the involvement of the police and other agencies.

“We have thousands of interactions with the public every single day, on the phone and in person. It’s only right that when there are questions about our response, they are properly investigated, and I fully support and welcome this scrutiny.

“I will not wait for the outcome of this investigation to review our working practices and that process has started.

“Furthermore, the constabulary is currently undergoing a routine inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. That inspection includes an assessment of our response to 999 calls.

“Today, I have asked the inspectorate to consider undertaking a deeper review than the robust inspection already planned, to provide the reassurance that the public and I need in our response to emergency calls.”

Floral tributes, and two unicorn toys, have been left near the house with one of the children described as a “sweet, caring girl” who was always smiling.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found the 45-year-old man died of a stab wound to the neck, while the 36-year-old woman died of a number of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere.

All four were found with injuries.