What the papers say – January 23

By Press Association
Medical news, politics and the weather dominate the front page stories on Tuesday.

Monday night’s air strikes against Houthi rebels make several of the early editions, but the lead stories concentrate on matters closer to home.

A blood test to detect Alzheimer’s disease up to 15 years before symptoms show is the focus of several titles, The Daily Telegraph saying the test to detect a protein in the blood could be used to screen all over-50s.

The Times says the test could be used by people of any age while the Daily Express says it could “bring us closer to a cure”.

The Daily Mail and The Independent concentrate on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, saying he has waded into a culture war after backing groups accused of having “woke agendas”.

Elections occupy the front of the Financial Times, which hears from the chair of the Electoral Commission John Pullinger that Conservatives have been exposed to “claims of bias” over a new voter ID scheme which is “more of a barrier to some people than others”.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the death of Morgan Ribeiro, 20, after weight-loss surgery in Turkey following bullying over her weight.

The Metro says a “revolutionary swallowable gastric balloon” has been used by the NHS to help weight loss for the first time as Morgan’s family told of her death.

Medical issues also occupy The Guardian, which says the Royal College of Obstetricans and Gynaecologists have told doctors and healthcare staff not to report suspected illegal abortions to the police.

Storm Isha dominates the front of the i, which says Storm Jocelyn is not far behind and the increase in severe weather will continue over the next decade.

The Sun turns its attention to royal matters, reporting that the Queen has told the “workaholic” King to slow down ahead of an operation next week.

And the Daily Star concentrates on the arrival of swearing parrots at a wildlife park.