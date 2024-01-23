Police hunt for gunman after eight killed in two days in suburban Chicago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt for gunman after eight killed in two days in suburban Chicago

By Press Association
Authorities work a scene in Jolietcafter discovering eight people shot and killed (WLS-TV ABC 7 via AP)
Authorities are hunting for a man who shot and killed eight people across three locations in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.

The suspect remains at large.

Police in Will County and the city of Joliet said they did not know of a motive for the killings.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans did say the victims were known to the suspect, named as 23-year-old Romeo Nance.

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years, and this is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Mr Evans said during a news conference outside the Joliet homes on Monday evening.

One victim was found on Sunday, with the remaining seven discovered on Monday at three separate locations, authorities said.

Police also believe another shooting in Joliet that wounded a man on Sunday is connected to the attacks.

Mr Evans added that the victims found on Monday in the houses were family members.

The FBI’s Fugitive Task Force is assisting local police in the search for the suspect.

Emergency services have also warned the community on social media that the man should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

Joliet Police said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon that they were investigating “multiple” people found dead.

It also shared the man’s photo and images of a vehicle, identifying the car as a red Toyota Camry.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office also shared images of the same car on Facebook on Monday and said it had been seen at the scenes of two separate shootings on Sunday afternoon.

Will County Chief Deputy Dan Jungles said during the news conference that police deputies had been staking out one of the houses since Sunday evening in case the suspect in the first fatal shooting they discovered returned to them.

Mr Jungles said he did not have any indication yet of how long the people in the houses had been dead and that autopsies are pending.