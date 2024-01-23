Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

By Press Association
Police work a scene in Joliet, Illinois after multiple people were shot and killed over two days at three locations in the Chicago suburbs (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police work a scene in Joliet, Illinois after multiple people were shot and killed over two days at three locations in the Chicago suburbs (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago is believed to have fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, police said.

Police in Joliet, Illinois, said on Facebook that at about 8.30pm local time on Monday 23-year-old Romeo Nance was located by US Marshals near Natalia, Texas, and that Nance shot himself after a confrontation.

Nance is suspected of fatally shooting eight people at three locations in the Chicago suburbs, sparking a search that left neighbours on edge earlier on Monday as police warned he was still on the loose and should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

Police in Will County in Illinois and Joliet previously said they did not know of a motive for the killings, but said Nance knew the victims.

This undated photo released by the Joliet (Illinois) Police Department shows Romeo Nance (Joliet Police Department via AP)

The FBI’s fugitive task force had been assisting local police in the search for the suspect, Joliet Police Chief William Evans said.

The victims were found on Sunday and Monday at three separate residences, authorities told reporters at a news conference earlier on Monday evening.

One of the people killed was found on Sunday in a home in Will County. Seven others were found on Monday at two homes on the same block in Joliet, located about six miles (9.6 kilometres) north west of the scene police discovered first.

Authorities said they also believe Nance was connected to another shooting in Joliet that wounded a man on Sunday but would not discuss their evidence.

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years and this is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Mr Evans said during a news conference outside the Joliet homes on Monday evening.

Will County Chief Deputy Dan Jungles said during the Monday news conference that deputies had been staking out one of the houses since Sunday evening in case Nance, the suspect in the first fatal shooting they discovered, returned to them.

Nance’s last known address was one of the homes, police said.

When no one showed, deputies finally went to the door of one of the houses. No one answered so they crossed the street to the other house, which they knew was linked to the first house and found the first bodies. Five bodies were found in one house and two bodies were found in the other.

Mr Jungles said he did not have any indication yet of how long the people in the houses had been dead. He said that autopsies were pending.

Mr Evans said the victims found on Monday in the houses were family members. Asked if the victims were members of the suspect’s family, Mr Jungles said he could not comment except to say that the suspect knew them.