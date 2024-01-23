Six injured and dozens of homes destroyed in earthquake in western China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Six injured and dozens of homes destroyed in earthquake in western China

By Press Association
Around 200 rescuers were dispatched to the epicentre (Wang Xudong/Xinhua via AP)
Around 200 rescuers were dispatched to the epicentre (Wang Xudong/Xinhua via AP)

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck a sparsely populated area of China’s western Xinjiang region early on Tuesday, injuring six people and damaging or collapsing more than 120 homes in freezing cold weather, authorities said.

The quake was the latest in a series of seismic events and natural disasters to hit the vast country’s western regions.

The quake rocked Uchturpan county in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2am, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

Image taken from video footage of rescuers work near the rubble from the earthquake
The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 7.0 magnitude and occurred in the seismically active Tian Shan mountain range (CCTV via AP)

Around 200 rescuers were dispatched to the epicentre. The county is called Wushi in the Mandarin language spoken by most Chinese.

Of the six people hurt, two had serious injuries and four were minor.

In addition, 47 houses collapsed, 78 houses were damaged and some agricultural structures collapsed, the government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region posted on its official Weibo social media account.

The quake downed power cables but electricity was quickly restored, Aksu authorities reported.

Image taken from video footage showing a landslide caused by the earthquake
Multiple aftershocks were recorded, the strongest of them at 5.3 magnitude (CCTV via AP)

Mountainous Uchturpan county had around 233,000 people in 2022, according to Xinjiang authorities.

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 7.0 magnitude and occurred in the seismically active Tian Shan mountain range.

It said the area’s largest quake in the past century was 7.1 magnitude and occurred in 1978 about 124 miles (200km) to the north of the one early on Tuesday.

Multiple aftershocks were recorded, the strongest of them at 5.3 magnitude.

Rescue workers prepare to board a flight to Xinjiang from Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Tuesday
Rescue workers were dispatched to the region from the capital Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The rural area is populated mostly by Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnicity that is predominantly Muslim and has been the target of a state campaign of forced assimilation and mass detention.

The region is heavily militarised and state broadcaster CCTV showed paramilitary troops moving in before dawn to clear rubble and set up tents for people who had been displaced.

Uchturpan county is recording temperatures well below freezing, with lows down to minus 18C forecast by the China Meteorological Administration this week.

In Yunnan province in China’s southwest, rescue workers were still searching for victims buried by a landslide on Monday in the village of Liangshui.

Eleven bodies have been recovered, and two survivors were rescued from among the 47 people buried in 18 homes in freezing cold and falling snow.

Rescue workers search at the site of a landslide in Liangshui village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday
Rescue workers searched at the site of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday (Xinhua via AP)

Tremors were felt across the Xinjiang region and in the neighbouring countries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Earthquakes are common in western China, including in Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, as well as the Xinjiang region and Tibet.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Gansu in December killed 151 people and was China’s deadliest quake in nine years.

An earthquake that hit Sichuan in 2008 killed nearly 90,000 people. The collapse of schools and other buildings led to a years-long effort to rebuild using more quake-resistant materials.