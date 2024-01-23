Six dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

At least six people were killed and dozens wounded in a complex Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, officials have said.

In the capital Kyiv, at least one person was killed, according to city administration chief Roman Popko.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said 18 people had been injured, including a 13-year-old boy.

Residential infrastructure was damaged in at least four districts.

In Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, five people were killed and 38 were wounded, mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

An entire section of a multi-storey residential building was destroyed, trapping an unknown number of people there, Mr Terekhov said.

Recent Russian attacks have tried to find gaps in Ukraine’s defences by using large numbers of missiles and drones in an apparent effort to saturate air defence systems.

The massive barrages — more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29 and January 2, according to officials in Kyiv — are also using up Ukraine’s weapons stockpiles.

Tuesday’s missile attack came a day after Polish prime minister Donald Tusk visited Ukraine, vowing to keep supporting it against Russia’s nearly two-year-old invasion and announcing a new military aid package that includes a loan to buy larger weapons and a commitment to find ways to manufacture them together.

Meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Mr Tusk said they had reached “an understanding” to resolve through talks any differences between their countries over grain shipments and trucking. These issues recently soured ties between the neighbours.

Ukraine’s allies have recently sought to reassure the country that they are committed to its long-term defence amid concerns that western support could be flagging.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and France’s new foreign minister also travelled to Kyiv in the new year.

Mr Tusk, who returned to power last month and is keen to show that a change in government would not alter its Ukraine policy, also met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.