Kate’s hospital stay passes one-week mark

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales has spent a week in hospital following a planned abdominal operation (Adam Davy/PA)
The Princess of Wales has spent a week in hospital following a planned abdominal operation (Adam Davy/PA)

The Princess of Wales has spent a week in hospital being cared for as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday ahead of her successful, planned operation.

The 42-year-old princess, whose seven-night stay in the private hospital has entered its eighth day, is expected to remain there for between 10 and 14 days in total.

Princess of Wales surgery
Police officers guarding the London Clinic where the Princess of Wales is recovering (Lucy North/PA)

The Prince of Wales has cleared his diary of official visits and meetings, with no mentions of William in the Court Circular – the daily record of royal engagements – since his wife was admitted.

The heir to throne is temporarily stepping back from his royal role to care for Kate and look after their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace announced news of the princess’s surgery last Wednesday, with Buckingham Palace sparking a double royal health scare just 90 minutes later by revealing the King was preparing for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup
The Prince and Princess of Wales at a charity polo match last July (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The King has also cancelled engagements ready for his corrective procedure in hospital this week, with the Queen urging her workaholic husband to take it easy.

An insider told The Sun: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”

Meanwhile, Kate was last week said to be “doing well”, with William spending time at her bedside.

Mansion House dinner
Camilla is said to have urged the King to slow down (Aaron Chown/PA)

She is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

A royal source told The Sunday Times the Waleses have switched to “100% family first, day job second”.

Aides insist the princess will be out of sight over the next few months but is likely to be working behind the scenes.

“Her passion for the early years is clear – there will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible,” the source told the newspaper.

Royal visit to Royal International Air Tattoo
The Wales family visiting the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford (Ben Birchall/PA)

Kensington Palace has not revealed further details of the princess’s condition, but confirmed it was non-cancerous.

A spokesman said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”