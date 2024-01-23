Storm clear-up continues with Jocelyn set to bring further disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm clear-up continues with Jocelyn set to bring further disruption

By Press Association
Storm Isha battered the island of Ireland earlier this week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Efforts to restore power to customers after the island of Ireland was battered by Storm Isha are continuing – with warnings of further disruption to come from Storm Jocelyn.

The latest storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 65mph from around 4pm.

Meanwhile, one of Northern Ireland’s most popular visitor attractions has been closed to the public due to storm damage.

In a social media post, Titanic Belfast confirmed that it had closed its doors to safeguard public and staff.

It said: “Due to damage caused to its roof during Storm Isha and further inclement weather from Storm Jocelyn preventing safe access to the roof, Titanic Belfast has taken the decision to close, to safeguard the public and its staff and to allow for further assessment of the damage.

“The safety of the public and its staff are Titanic Belfast’s priority and as such access to the building is closed and customers are being asked not to come to the site. All prebooked customers will be notified and refunded.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Approximately 7,000 homes in Northern Ireland and 57,000 in the Republic of Ireland are still without power due to damage caused by Storm Isha.

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure said multi-agency partners have been working around the clock to restore electricity supplies damaged by falling trees.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring strong winds from 4pm today and a yellow Met Office warning has been issued and will remain in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

“The advice is to consider if your journey is necessary and to be aware there is a high risk of fallen trees, branches or other debris on the road.

“Where roads are closed people are reminded to adhere to road signs and follow any diversions in place.”

The department also said that ongoing industrial action being taken by public sector workers may disrupt the clear-up operation.

It added: “The clear-up operation following Storm Isha continues, to address the remaining obstructions on the road and significant interruptions to electricity supplies.

“Further disruption is expected.”

A number of community assistance centres will open across Northern Ireland from noon until 3pm for those still affected by power cuts offering hot drinks and information.

In the Republic of Ireland the majority of customers still without power are in the north west of the island.

Status Orange wind warnings are in place for Donegal, Mayo and Galway and a Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo is in effect until 2am tomorrow, with very strong and gusty southwest to west winds forecast.

Storm Jocelyn is named after Northern Ireland astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell.