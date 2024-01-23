German court rules far-right party ineligible for funding because of ideology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German court rules far-right party ineligible for funding because of ideology

By Press Association
The Die Heimat party used to be known as the National Democratic Party of Germany, or NPD (Michael Sohn/AP)
Germany’s highest court has ruled that a small far-right party will not get any state funding for the next six years because its values and goals are unconstitutional and aimed at destroying the country’s democracy.

The Federal Constitutional Court said the Die Heimat party, which used to be known as the National Democratic Party of Germany, or NPD, “continues to disregard the free democratic basic order and, according to its goals and the behaviour of its members and supporters, is geared towards its elimination”.

Presiding judge Doris Koenig, the court’s vice president, explained the unanimous decision by saying the party’s political concept was incompatible with the guarantee of human dignity as defined by Germany’s constitution, the Basic Law.

Die Heimat adheres to an ethnic concept of German identity and the idea that the country’s “national community” is based on descent, the judge said.

“The propagation of the ethnically defined community results in a disregard for foreigners, migrants and minorities that violates human dignity and the principle of elementary legal equality,” Ms Koenig said.

The German government, as well as the lower and upper houses of parliament, took the party to court. They presented evidence that they said proved Die Heimat was a racist organisation, including its anti-Muslim and antisemitic ideology and its rejection of transgender people.

The government created the possibility of denying a political party state funding after two attempts to ban Die Heimat failed, German news agency dpa reported.

Party leader Frank Franz downplayed the significance of Tuesday’s ruling.

“Yes, it’s not nice for us,” Mr Franz said, according to dpa.

“But anyone who thinks this will throw us out of the game and stop us is very much mistaken.”

Political parties in Germany receive financial support mostly based on their representation in state, national and European parliaments.

Die Heimat has not received any state support since 2021. It received around 370,600 euros (£317,000) in 2016, when it received 3.02% of the vote in a state election in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, according to dpa.

Another far-right party, the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has been riding high in recent opinion polls. Recent surveys put AfD in second place nationally with support of around 23%, far above the 10.3% it won during Germany’s last federal election, in 2021.

In its eastern German strongholds of Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia states, polls show AfD is the most popular party ahead of elections this autumn.

Leading German politicians have discussed the possibility of trying to ban AfD or excluding it from financial aid, but no-one has made a serious attempt to do so yet.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser welcomed the constitutional court’s ruling, saying it “sends out a clear signal: Our democratic state does not fund enemies of the constitution”.

“The forces that want to corrode and destroy our democracy must not receive a single cent of state funding for this,” Ms Faeser said.

“Even if the constitutional hurdles for future proceedings remain high, we now have another instrument to protect our democracy.”