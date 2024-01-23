Shortage of MND drug causing patients anxiety as charity seeks resolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shortage of MND drug causing patients anxiety as charity seeks resolution

By Press Association
Patients have been reporting issues with getting their prescription for riluzole since autumn, according to the MND Association (Julien Behal/PA)
Charity leaders are set to meet with the Government to discuss a shortage in the supply of the only licenced medicine that treats degenerative condition motor neurone disease (MND), with patients warning the issue is stripping away “hope of any extra time with loved ones”.

People with MND have been reporting issues with getting a prescription for riluzole since the autumn, according to the MND Association.

The drug can help slow symptoms of the incurable condition that impacts the brain and nerves, which include muscle weakness and slurred speech.

The charity said it has raised the issue of the shortage “repeatedly” with the Department of Health and Social Care, but it has “so far been unable to provide clarity on the cause of the ongoing supply issues, nor to provide a solution”.

It is understood the MND Association was contacted by the Government over the weekend and will be meeting with officials on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

One patient impacted by the shortage shared her experience with the PA news agency.

Jennie Starkey, 51, from Bedfordshire, was diagnosed with MND in September 2021, although she believes she had symptoms for about 16 months prior to this.

She told PA that riluzole “can give us anything from three months to nine months longer on predicted survival” on average, two to three years from the onset of symptoms.

She said the impact of not being able to get hold of the medication has caused her anxiety.

People with MND have been reporting issues with getting a prescription for riluzole since the autumn (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “That’s two fold – one, worrying what the impact of not taking the drug will be. We know effect is minimal, but as patients it’s the only intervention we have.

“And two, the anxiety of having to drive from one pharmacy to another trying to source the drug. Speaking with a GP to try and get them to authorise a prescription for the more expensive, named version of the drug Rilutek, as opposed to the generic version riluzole.

“This was difficult as GPs are protective of their budgets it seems.

“It also made you question how much worth society sees in you; Government’s slow response, GPs pushing back, even the MND Association being pretty slow on the uptake before they started to speak out.”

A spokesperson for the MND Association said they will use the conversation with Government to “highlight the issues the shortages are having on our MND community and to ask for assurance as to what their plan is to resolve the situation”.

They added: “Despite reports of additional supply being released into the market we continue to receive reports of people being unable to access the drug, and so we hope to clarify the situation and resolve any issues affecting access.”

Ms Starkey said being diagnosed with MND put her in a “zombie state”.

She told PA: “You don’t expect to be diagnosed with a disease that has no significantly effective treatments. We have a blind faith in medicine. Being told you can’t be fixed is mind blowing.

“MND is like a massive rock that’s been thrown in the pond and the ripples touch everything. You, family, friends, occupation, social life – the works.”

She is now part of advocacy group United2EndMND which campaigns for patient access, research and care.

Ms Starkey told PA she is awaiting the publication of “promising” results from the MIROCAL trial, which is exploring the use of a molecule used in cancer drugs to halt the progression of MND.

However, she added “the only drug we have on prescription is riluzole” until then.

“Even if results for trial are favourable it will take a considerable period of time for drug to be repurposed,” she said.

“Therefore riluzole is all we have to give us hope of any extra time with loved ones.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.