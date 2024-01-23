British star Emily Blunt lands Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British star Emily Blunt lands Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer performance

By Press Association
British star Emily Blunt has been nominated for the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Oppenheimer (Ian West/PA)
British star Emily Blunt has been recognised in the best supporting actress category at the 96th Oscar nominations.

Blunt, who is already nominated for a Bafta and an SAG award, has landed a nod for playing Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic about theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, described as the father of the atomic bomb.

She faces competition from US actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who has won a slew of precursor prizes for her turn as a cook in The Holdovers, alongside Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Jodie Foster for Nyad, and America Ferrera for Barbie.

Robert Downey Jr has also landed an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role as Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, in Oppenheimer.

Other nominees include Robert De Niro for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, and Sterling K Brown for American Fiction, about a frustrated novelist who writes a book that propels him into the centre of the hypocrisy he disdains.

Greta Gerwig and her husband and co-writer Noah Baumbach have been nominated in the adapted screenplay category for box office juggernaut Barbie, alongside British screenwriter Tony McNamara for Poor Things, adapted from Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel.

They are joined by British film-maker Nolan for his adaptation of Oppenheimer, Cord Jefferson for American Fiction, and British screenwriter Jonathan Glaze for The Zone Of Interest.

Nominations for the 96th Oscars were announced on Tuesday by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz and The Boys actor Jack Quaid, ahead of the annual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The Academy Awards ceremony will air from midnight on March 11 in the UK.