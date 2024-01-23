Over half a million Yorkshire Building Society members used passbooks in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Over half a million Yorkshire Building Society members used passbooks in 2023

By Press Association
Yorkshire Building Society reported that 550,000 members used passbooks between January and September last year (Mike Egerton/PA)
More than half a million savers with a major building society used traditional passbooks in branches last year.

Despite the rise in apps and new ways to transfer cash, new figures from Yorkshire Building Society indicate that the power of the passbook as a way of managing money remains strong.

It reported that 550,000 members used passbooks – a physical record of money paid into or taken out of a savings account – between January and September last year.

The society, which has nearly three million customers, said 550,000 individual members used passbooks at least once between January and September, either updating them with transactions, withdrawing or depositing funds or transferring to another account.

The Yorkshire also commissioned Opinium to survey 2,000 UK adults in October 2023 about how they operate their finances.

It found that 57% like to operate their finances online and 47% enjoy managing their money using apps.

But more than a fifth (22%) said they prefer visiting their local branch to complete their banking, rising to almost a third (31%) of people aged over 55.

Over a quarter (27%) of people surveyed said they visit their local branch at least once a month.

One in six (16%) people surveyed said they still hold a passbook.

When dealing with more complex financial needs, over a quarter (27%) of people said they would prefer to seek information from someone face to face in a branch, although a third (36%) would use websites and 27% would try to find out information via a firm’s app.

When shopping around for a savings provider, over a quarter (26%) of people cited having the ability to visit a local branch as the most important factor.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Helping people to save and to build up financial resilience is a key part of our purpose at Yorkshire Building Society.

“As this research shows, offering customers a choice of access is vitally important. Digital adoption has understandably sped up as a quick and easy alternative to face-to-face contact, especially during recent years, but we know a large amount of people still value in-branch banking and physical records.

“Making savings accessible for our customers in a way that best suits them, be that in one of our branches, online or via our app, supports our aim to continue to provide real help to our customers and members.”

Yorkshire Building Society has assets of £62.2 billion and Chelsea Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society are part of Yorkshire Building Society.