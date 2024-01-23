Reward offered to help solve Eastbourne woman’s murder 19 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reward offered to help solve Eastbourne woman’s murder 19 years ago

By Press Association
Jennifer Kiely was discovered dead on January 22, 2005 at a seafront shelter in Eastbourne (Sussex Police/PA)
A £20,000 reward is being offered in a murder investigation of a woman killed in Eastbourne 19 years ago.

Jennifer Kiely, 35, was discovered dead in a seafront shelter on January 22 in 2005. She had suffered stab wounds and her body had been set on fire.

A pushchair she often had with her was on top of her body when she was found, after a fire was reported on the lower promenade at Holywell on Eastbourne seafront.

On the anniversary of her death, charity Crimestoppers are offering the sum for information that leads to a conviction of anyone involved in the murder.

Police are also urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This remains an active investigation and Jennifer’s family are desperate for answers, as are we.

“We know the seafront shelter was frequented by the homeless community and we are urging anyone with any information which may assist in our investigation to please come forward.”

Ms Kiely’s mother, Margaret, said: “I think of her every day. But on her anniversary I can’t stop, I can’t switch off. Somebody, somewhere, knows who is responsible. Just please come forward and let us know.”

Detectives said Ms Kiely was well known in Eastbourne and spent her last day with friends at a property in Upperton Gardens.

DCI Dunn said she left at about midnight and was last seen at around 1am walking along the seafront towards Holywell. Her body was discovered at 5am by council workers.

Officers are looking to trace and eliminate from the investigation a man who was seen walking in the road at the back of the Grand Hotel that night, wearing a dark blue short jacket with a collar, grey jeans and white trainers.

DCI Dunn said: “He was described as eastern European by his accent and appearance. He was about 5’10-11, of slim to medium build. His hair was a light blond colour, short but in no particular style. His face was roundish, and he had dominant cheek and jaw lines.

“Jennifer’s family deserve to know what happened to her and who is responsible.”

People with information are urged to contact Crimestoppers to qualify for the reward, they can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online.