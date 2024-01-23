United Airlines boss says firm will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

United Airlines boss says firm will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next plane

By Press Association
United said it expected to lose money in the first three months of the year because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jets (David Zalubowski/AP)
The chief executive of United Airlines has said he is “disappointed” in ongoing manufacturing problems at Boeing that have led to the grounding of dozens of his company’s jetliners, and that the airline will consider alternatives to buying a future, larger version of the Boeing 737 Max.

United Airlines boss Scott Kirby said that Boeing needed “real action” to restore its previous reputation for quality.

Mr Kirby’s comments came a day after United disclosed that it expected to lose money in the first three months of this year because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.

United has 79 of these planes, which federal regulators grounded more than two weeks ago after a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines Max 9 mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the plane.

Investigators are looking into whether bolts that help hold the panel in place were missing or broke off.

Mr Kirby said on CNBC that he believed the Max 9s could be cleared to fly again soon, “but I’m disappointed that the manufacturing challenges do keep happening at Boeing”.

At times over the past few years, manufacturing flaws have held up deliveries of Max jets and a larger Boeing plane, the 787. Last year, United received 24 fewer Boeing aircraft than it expected.

United has a standing order for Max 10 jets, a larger version of the Max line. But that model and a smaller one, the Max 7, are years behind schedule for being certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. The grounding of the Max 9 jets is likely to further complicate Boeing’s drive to get the new models approved.

Mr Kirby said the Max 10 was at least five years behind schedule and could be pushed further into the future.

“I think this is the straw — the Max 9 grounding — is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for us,” he told CNBC.

“We’re going to at least build a plan that doesn’t have the Max 10 in it.”

Mr Kirby wasn’t specific about what planes the airline could acquire instead of the Max 10, but he noted that there was only one other global manufacturer of such large planes — Boeing’s European rival Airbus.

Doing without the Max 10 would probably mean United would not grow as fast as it had hoped, Mr Kirby added.