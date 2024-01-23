WWE’s Raw moving to Netflix in major deal worth nearly £4 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

WWE’s Raw moving to Netflix in major deal worth nearly £4 billion

By Press Association
Wrestler Carmella leaps at Bianca Belair during the WWE Monday Night Raw event in March 2023 (Charles Krupa/AP)
Wrestler Carmella leaps at Bianca Belair during the WWE Monday Night Raw event in March 2023 (Charles Krupa/AP)

WWE’s weekly television show Raw will move to Netflix next year as part of a major streaming deal worth more than five billion US dollars (£3.95 billion).

TKO Group Holdings, which houses WWE and UFC, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the agreement is for 10 years, with Netflix having an option to extend the deal for an additional 10 years.

There is also an opt out available to Netflix after the initial five years.

Raw, which debuted in 1993, has produced 1,600 episodes to date and features wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley.

The three-hour programme currently airs on USA Network and its media rights have been considered a hot commodity over the past several months, particularly after the WWE return of CM Punk in November, with many speculating it could land at any number of networks or streaming platforms.

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” chief content officer Bela Bajaria said.

WWE said on Tuesday that Raw will air on Netflix from January 2025.

This will impact viewers in the US, Canada, the UK, Latin America and other territories.

WWE said it will also impact additional countries and regions over time.

“This deal is transformative,” Mark Shapiro, TKO president and chief operating officer, said.

“It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.

“Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

WWE also said its documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will be available on Netflix internationally starting in 2025.

The move of Raw to Netflix follows the announcement in September by World Wrestling Entertainment that Friday Night Smackdown would be moving from Fox to USA Network in 2024 under a new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal.

As part of the agreement, WWE will also produce four prime-time specials per year that will air on NBC, starting in the 2024/2025 season.

This will be the first time WWE will air on the network in prime time.

Speaking on CNBC, TKO chief executive Ariel Emanuel said he did not believe there is a move away from traditional television networks or cable networks, but streaming platforms were becoming another option, as seen through its Raw deal with Netflix.

“This is the streaming play. For us, it’s the next step,” he said.

WWE also announced on Tuesday that it has reached a deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that will give the star the rights to his nickname.

Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group.

Shares of TKO Group jumped more than 19% in early trading.