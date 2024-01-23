Costessey deaths: Man expressed concerns about mental state in earlier 999 call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costessey deaths: Man expressed concerns about mental state in earlier 999 call

By Press Association
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Police did not attend a 999 call in which a man expressed concern for his mental state, more than an hour before he and three others were found dead in a house in Costessey near Norwich following a subsequent call from a dog walker.

Norfolk Police has provisionally identified the man, woman and two young girls who died as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and nine-year-old Natasha Kuczynska.

The bodies of the family members were discovered at an address in Allan Bedford Crescent at around 7.15am on Friday.

A man had called 999 from the property at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and the watchdog said it has started an independent investigation into the contact with the man prior to the deaths.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on January 19.

“During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused.

“He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.

“At around 7am the force received a call from a dog walker concerned for the welfare of those within the home.

Costessey incident
Floral tributes left near a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property (Sam Russell/ PA)

“Officers attended shortly after and, tragically, found the man, a woman and two children dead.

“Following a mandatory referral from the force we have decided to investigate and will be examining if the force’s handling of the contact they had with the man was appropriate and in line with force policy, training and procedures.”

The IOPC said it would be making contact with the families of the deceased to explain its role.

Norfolk Police has also referred itself to the IOPC in relation to previous contact at the address on December 14 which was in relation to a missing person inquiry.

A forensic investigator outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Monday, Chief Constable Paul Sanford asked His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, which is already carrying out a routine inspection of Norfolk Police, to conduct a “deeper review” into his force.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found the man died of a stab wound to the neck, while the woman died of a number of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere.

All four were found with injuries.