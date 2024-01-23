Possible water contamination is investigated at housing estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Possible water contamination is investigated at housing estate

By Press Association
A water company is investigating possible water contamination at a housing estate near Cambridge, with residents enduring five days without drinkable tap water (Yui Mok/PA)
A water company is investigating possible water contamination at a housing estate near Cambridge, with residents enduring five days without drinkable tap water.

Problems at the Marleigh development in Fen Ditton were first reported on Thursday, with people initially told not to use tap water.

From Monday they were told not to drink it, but that it was safe for them to wash, shower and do laundry.

John Trounson, group managing director for water firm Independent Water Networks, said that the “final determination of what caused the contamination has still to be established”.

“We continue to work with the UKHSA (Government agency the UK Health Security Agency) in the light of the continuing lab-test results to identify what the contaminant might be and when we can sound the all clear,” he said.

“It is hoped that this will be soon. Until then, IWNL will continue to supply bottled water.”

He said that “progress has been made in the testing of the water”.

“We are now able to move the instruction from ‘Do not use’ to ‘Do not drink’,” said Mr Trounson.

“This means that residents can wash, shower and bathe safely, as well as do their laundry.”

Sultan Salimee, consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA East of England said: “We are continuing to support the Independent Water Network in an advisory capacity with their ongoing investigation into possible water contamination at the Marleigh development in Cambridge.

“The water company is keeping us updated on developments surrounding the situation, including their results from recent water samples, which led to them moving their instruction notice from ‘Do not use’ to ‘Do not drink’, for residents in the area.

“This is normal practice as a precautionary measure whilst sampling and testing is undertaken by the water company.

“There have been no reports of anyone becoming unwell.”