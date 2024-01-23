YFN Lucci pleads guilty to gang charge after reaching deal with prosecutors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
YFN Lucci pleads guilty to gang charge after reaching deal with prosecutors

By Press Association
Rapper YFN Lucci has pleaded guilty to a gang-related charge after reaching a deal with prosecutors (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper YFN Lucci has pleaded guilty to a gang-related charge after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

It comes nearly three years after he was indicted on murder, gang and racketeering charges in Atlanta.

The rapper, whose given name is Rayshawn Bennett, was one of a dozen people charged in a wide-ranging indictment targeting alleged members of the Bloods gang in April 2021.

He was charged with murder in January that year after police said he was the driver in a gang-related drive-by shooting which killed a man.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped 12 of 13 counts against Bennett and he pleaded guilty to a single count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, his lawyers said.

“After three years of pretrial litigation, more than two weeks of jury selection and three years of incarceration waiting for his jury trial, today, the prosecution finally relented and dismissed the murder and Rico (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations) charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” defence lawyers Drew Findling, Gabe Banks and Marissa Goldberg said.

“As he has maintained for three years now, Mr Bennett will not co-operate in any other case.”

The plea deal will allow the rapper to be eligible for parole as soon as four months from now, and prosecutors agreed he should be released early on parole, which “will allow him to get back to his children, family and career”, his lawyers said.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’s office did not immediately have a comment about the plea deal.

Among Bennett’s biggest hits is the 2016 song Key To The Streets, featuring the Atlanta rap group Migos.