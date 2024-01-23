Few patients can treat their type 2 diabetes through weight loss alone – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Few patients can treat their type 2 diabetes through weight loss alone – study

By Press Association
Few patients can treat their type 2 diabetes through weight loss alone, a study suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)
Few patients can treat their type 2 diabetes through weight loss alone, a study suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)

Very few patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are able to treat their condition with weight loss alone, new research suggests.

But people who are able to lose the most weight in the first year are the most likely to keep the condition at bay, the study found.

The findings suggest that controlling type 2 diabetes through sustained weight loss is possible in real-world settings, but that few patients will achieve normal blood glucose levels through weight management alone, especially over the long term.

Researchers say the study indicates that patients should receive early weight management interventions as a way to increase the chances of them being able to keep blood sugar levels down, and stay off treatment.

Previous clinical trials have suggested type 2 diabetes patients can control their blood glucose levels without medication if they lose weight and keep it off.

However, it is unknown how many patients can achieve remission – blood sugar levels returning to normal and medication stopped – through weight loss alone under real-world conditions.

In the new study, researchers looked at 37,326 people in Hong Kong who were newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to see whether – and for how long – patients could control the disease through weight loss.

The research, published in Plos Medicine, found that only 6% of people achieved diabetes remission through weight loss alone by about eight years after diagnosis.

For people who initially achieved remission, two-thirds had elevated blood glucose levels by three years after diagnosis.

The researchers say these rates are significantly lower than in clinical trials.

Andrea Luk of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said: “Greater weight loss within the first year of diabetes diagnosis was associated with an increased likelihood of achieving diabetes remission.

“However, the incidence of diabetes remission was low with only 6% of people achieving remission over eight years, and half of those with initial remission returned to hyperglycaemia within three years, indicating poor sustainability of diabetes remission in a real-world setting.”

People with a high waist measurement, and those who are overweight or obese are at greater risk of type 2 diabetes.

In the study, people who had a 10% weight loss within a year of diagnosis were more than three times more likely to see a remission in their diabetes, those who had a 5% to 9.9% weight loss were more than twice as likely, and people who had a weight loss up to 4.9% were around a third more likely to see remission than people with weight gain.

The experts suggest that one reason for the discrepancy with clinical trials is that people on trials receive intensive lifestyle interventions, including support for dietary changes, physical exercise and mental health.