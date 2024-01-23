‘Gone Mom’ prosecutors show off items they say link defendant to disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Gone Mom’ prosecutors show off items they say link defendant to disappearance

By Press Association
Michelle Troconis appears in court on Monday (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Michelle Troconis appears in court on Monday (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

Prosecutors in Connecticut’s infamous “Gone Mom” case have presented evidence that they say links defendant Michelle Troconis to the 2019 disappearance of her boyfriend’s estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.

The evidence included a shirt, bra, zip ties, gloves, plastic ponchos and other things with what state police sergeant Kevin Duggan said in evidence is a “blood-like” substance on them.

The items were pulled from Hartford bins where, according to prosecutors, CCTV video shows Troconis sitting in a vehicle with boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he tossed rubbish into the same bins shortly after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Troconis, 49, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

She is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

Sergeant Michael Beauton shows an allegedly altered license plate from a vehicle previously owned by Fotis Dulos
Sergeant Michael Beauton shows an allegedly altered license plate from a vehicle previously owned by Fotis Dulos (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Troconis, who is not seen handling the rubbish in any of the videos, has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

The case drew widespread attention and became the subject of the made-for-TV film Gone Mom.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was declared legally dead in October.

She was a member of a wealthy New York family whose father, the late Hilliard Farber, founded his own brokerage firm.

She was also a niece by marriage of fashion designer Liz Claiborne.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, died from suicide in January 2020 after being charged with his wife’s murder.

Defence lawyer Jon Schoenhorn
Defence lawyer Jon Schoenhorn (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

According to Troconis’s arrest warrant, DNA from Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos was found on items in the rubbish and Troconis’s DNA was found on some of the rubbish bags.

That evidence is expected to come later in the trial.

The CCTV videos, from a city about 75 miles from Jennifer Dulos’s New Canaan, Connecticut, home, were recorded the evening she disappeared but not discovered for six days.

Video also showed Fotis Dulos placing what police say resembled a vehicle cargo mat near a building and dropping an envelope down a drain.

Prosecutors on Monday showed jurors what they said were altered license plates found in an envelope in the drain.

At the time she vanished, Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were going through a contentious divorce and child custody proceedings that had limited his time with the children.

Jennifer Dulos had moved out of the family home in Farmington, Connecticut, and Fotis Dulos was living there with Troconis and her daughter.