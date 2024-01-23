Man’s running challenge across Africa ‘hangs in the balance’ due to visa issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man’s running challenge across Africa ‘hangs in the balance’ due to visa issues

By Press Association
Russ Cook, who is jogging across Africa for charity, said his challenge is ‘hanging in the balance’ because of visa issues (Russ Cook/PA)
A man jogging the length of Africa for charity has said his journey now “hangs in the balance” because of visa issues.

After nearly 7,500 miles (12,000km) and 278 days of running, Russ Cook said his Project Africa challenge could be cut short because he may not be able to cross the Algerian border to Mauritania.

Mr Cook, who so far has run across 13 countries, uploaded a video of himself on X, formerly Twitter, thanking his followers for their support.

The marathon runner, from Worthing in West Sussex, said: “Girls and boys, we have a bit of a problem. We haven’t been able to get visas for Algeria and if we don’t get them, then it is game over for Project Africa.

“I’ve been on the road for 278 days and ran 12,000km through 13 different countries and raised over £140,000 for charity.

“But it is all hanging in the balance, to be honest, on whether Algeria will give us permission to cross this border with Mauritania.”

Mr Cook said reaching Algeria is “the only option we’ve got” as he aims to run across the most northern part of Africa and has urged Algerian authorities to help with his endeavour.

“There’s literally no other way to get to the most northern tip of Africa for us,” he explained.

“So Algeria, if you’re listening, we would really appreciate someone reaching out.

“If there’s anything you need to see from me, please let me know. It would be a massive privilege to visit your country.”

Man wearing an orange top and rucksack and smiling
Russ Cook said that he hopes to inspire others to challenge themselves through taking on the running adventure (Russ Cook/PA)

He added: “To everyone that’s been following this journey online, thank you so much for the support you’ve shown me over the last nine months. But right now, I need you more than ever.

His adventure began on February 5 last year when he aimed to take on 360 marathons over 240 days across 16 countries including Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Angola and South Africa, with no rest days.

He said the idea of the marathon challenge across Africa came about after he ran from Asia to London in 2019 solo and unassisted.

That feat saw him complete 71 marathons in 66 days through 11 countries, including Turkey and Germany.

So far, Mr Cook has raised more than £140,000 for charity and he hopes to raise funds for vital work The Running Charity does to help those facing difficulties.