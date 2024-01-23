Netflix subscriber growth surges as service unwraps best holiday season results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netflix subscriber growth surges as service unwraps best holiday season results

By Press Association
Netflix registered its third-consecutive quarter of accelerating subscriber growth in the final three months of 2023, closing out a comeback year which included a crackdown on viewers freeloading on the video-streaming service and a series of price hikes (Richard Drew/AP)
Netflix registered its third-consecutive quarter of accelerating subscriber growth in the final three months of 2023, closing out a comeback year which included a crackdown on viewers freeloading on the video-streaming service and a series of price hikes.

The fourth-quarter results announced on Tuesday provided evidence that Netflix was able to come up with a formula that produced a spike in subscribers even as it became more expensive to watch its lineup of TV shows and movies.

Netflix signalled it will try to justify the higher subscription prices — and perhaps reel in more advertisers to a low-cost plan that includes commercials — with a 10 billion US dollar (£7.9 billion) deal announced on Tuesday that will bring the popular wrestling program, WWE’s Raw, to its service.

That weekly show, set to move to Netflix next year, will supplement a smorgasbord of TV shows which include the likes of the Emmy-award winning black comedy Beef and the Oscar-nominated film Maestro.

Drawing cards like that helped the California company add 13.1 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, well above analyst projections, according to FactSet Research.

The holiday season gains — the biggest Netflix has posted in the fourth quarter — exceeded the 8.8 million additional subscribers Netflix posted in the July-September period, which in turn jumped above the numbers recorded in the quarter starting the year.

The rising tide of customers left Netflix with more than 260 million global subscribers at the end of 2023 — an annual increase of nearly 30 million subscribers.

Last year’s performance was a stark contrast to 2022’s increase of 8.9 million subscribers — a lacklustre showing which raised questions over whether the video-streaming pioneer was losing steam amid stiffening competition for viewers.

But Netflix managed to bounce back, primarily through the rollout of a low-priced streaming plan which injected commercials into its service for the first time, combined with an effort to block viewers who had been accessing the service for free by using the passwords of paying customers.

At the same time, Netflix tightened its programming budget while also increasing the price of its top-tier streaming plan by 10% to help appease investors seeking higher profits.

That paid off in the latest quarter, which saw Netflix earn 937.8 million dollars (£739.3 million), or 2.11 dollars (£1.66) per share, up from net income of 55.3 million dollars (£43.6 million), or 12 cents (10p) per share, the same time in the previous year.

Revenue climbed 13% from the prior year to 8.83 billion dollars (£6.96 billion).

The revenue exceeded analysts’ forecasts, while earnings per share missed analyst targets, partly because of a 239 million dollar (£188.4 million) charge tied to its foreign debt.

Netflix’s strategy has been a hit with Wall Street, reflected in a 65% increase in its stock price last year while shares of other media giants such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery have struggled to prove they can make money from their video-streaming services.

The company’s shares rose nearly 7% in Tuesday’s extended trading after its fourth-quarter numbers came out.