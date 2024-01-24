Warning over ‘postcode lottery’ ear care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning over ‘postcode lottery’ ear care

By Press Association
A charity has raised concerns over the ‘postcode lottery’ of ear wax removal services in England (Alamy/PA)
Almost 10 million people in England do not have access to NHS ear wax removal services, a hearing loss charity has said as it warned that people could be left with “painful and distressing symptoms”.

Hearing loss charity RNID said that people are being forced to pay for private health care – with a price tag of up to £100 – or “risk dangerous self-removal methods”.

It said there is a “postcode lottery” of care for patients but there is “no medical reason” for the withdrawal of the service in certain parts of the country.

An RNID report states that less than half of local health bodies are providing these services to patients, against guidelines from the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence.

The guidelines say that ear wax removal services should be provided in GP surgeries or other local ear care services.

The charity sent Freedom of Information requests to all 42 integrated care boards across England, with 40 responses.

Only 18 said they were fully commissioning services in line with current guidelines while seven said that none was commissioned at all.

The charity estimated that 9.8 million people do not have NHS access as it called on the Government to make sure people can get NHS care in every part of England.

“Ear wax removal is not a luxury, a ‘nice to have’, or a cosmetic procedure. It is a service that is vital for people’s quality of life and wellbeing,” the authors of the RNID report said.

Around 2.3 million people need ear wax removal services every year in the UK, and it is more commonly needed among older people, hearing aid users and people with a learning disability.

Ear wax build-up can cause symptoms including hearing loss, tinnitus and earache.

Victoria Boelman, director of insight and policy at RNID, said: “It’s absolutely wrong that people in England who need ear wax removal to be able to hear and take part in everyday life are being left to face painful and debilitating symptoms, forced to fork out for private treatment, or risk dangerous self-removal methods.

“There is no medical reason for the withdrawal of this vital service, which is essential for 2.3 million people in the UK.

“This report exposes a horrifying reality for thousands of people being let down by commissioners who are neglecting public health guidelines.

“We’re calling for the Department of Health and Social Care to commission an urgent review to ensure that everyone who needs ear wax removal can access local NHS provision, whenever they need it.”

The Department for Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.