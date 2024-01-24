What the papers say – January 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – January 24

By Press Association
The sentencing of the man who killed three people in Nottingham last year dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Valdo Calocane – who admitted to three charges of manslaughter and three of attempted murder after hitting pedestrians with a stolen van – stabbed students Barney Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, on June 13.

The Times says Barnaby’s mother Emma Webber described Calocane as a “monstrous individual” at Nottingham Crown Court.

Both the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express say Grace was killed trying to save her friend from the attack

Her brother James calls his sister a hero in the Metro, which contrasts that by labelling Calocane a “timebomb”, while The Sun called him a “monster & coward”.

The Daily Mail asks why Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic with a warrant for his arrest, was not stopped before the attack.

The Guardian, which carries a picture of Oscar nominees Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan, turns its attention to the latest UK and US air strikes on Houthi rebels with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warning of more action to stop attacks on shipping.

The UK is preparing for a “prolonged battle” with the rebels, according to the i.

Military matters also occupy the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says the head of the Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, is warning members of the public will be called up if the UK goes to war following cuts in the size of the military.

The Independent concentrates on mental health, saying more than 30 members of staff at one hospital in Nottingham have been suspended following claims of misconduct.

Fresh delays to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant feature on the front of the Financial Times, which says the cost could rise to £46 billion.

And the Daily Star reports on a woman calling for the exhumation of footballer Pele for tests to prove she is his daughter.