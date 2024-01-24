Man convicted of murdering woman who wound up in his driveway after wrong turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man convicted of murdering woman who wound up in his driveway after wrong turn

By Press Association
Andrew B Gillis, centre, father of slain daughter, Kaylin Gillis, thanks supporters and family outside the courthouse after a verdict was reached in Kevin Monahan’s murder trial (Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union via AP)
Andrew B Gillis, centre, father of slain daughter, Kaylin Gillis, thanks supporters and family outside the courthouse after a verdict was reached in Kevin Monahan’s murder trial (Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union via AP)

A man was convicted of second-degree murder on Tuesday for fatally shooting a young woman when the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove into his rural driveway in upstate New York.

After deliberating for less than an hour, a jury found Kevin Monahan, 66, guilty of shooting 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis on a Saturday night last April after she and her friends pulled into his long, curving driveway near the Vermont border while they were trying to find another house.

Mr Monahan was also convicted of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Donald Boyajian, an attorney and spokesperson for the Gillis family, said they were thankful for the trial’s outcome.

Shooting Wrong Driveway
Defendant Kevin Monahan (Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union via AP, Pool, File)

“Obviously it’s a just result, but a very sad time for the family,” he said. “It doesn’t change what is going to be forever, which is the loss of their beautiful daughter.”

The murder conviction carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, which Washington County district attorney J Anthony Jordan said prosecutors would be seeking at Mr Monahan’s sentencing, scheduled for March 1.

Ms Gillis was killed days after the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City.

Ralph Yarl, who is black, was wounded by an 84-year-old white man after he went to the wrong door while trying to pick up his younger brothers.

On the night of Ms Gillis’ death, the group of friends were traveling in a caravan of two cars and a motorcycle looking for another person’s house party, when they mistakenly turned into Mr Monahan’s driveway in the rural town of Hebron, about 40 miles (64 kilometres) north of Albany.

They began leaving once they realised their mistake, but Mr Monahan came out to his porch and fired twice from his shotgun, with the second shot hitting Ms Gillis in the neck as she sat in the front passenger seat of an SUV driven by her boyfriend, authorities said.

Shooting Wrong Driveway
Washington County first assistant district attorney Christian P Morris delivers the opening statements in Kevin Monahan’s murder trial (Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union via AP)

During closing arguments earlier on Tuesday, the prosecution told jurors Mr Monahan was motivated by irrational rage toward trespassers.

“He acted out of anger. That’s the only thing that can be inferred from shooting at people within 90 seconds of being on his property,” said assistant district attorney Christian Morris.

“He grabbed his shotgun and intended to make them leave as fast as possible and he didn’t care if they were hurt or killed.”

Mr Monahan and his attorney maintained the shooting was an accident involving a defective gun.

Mr Monahan himself took the stand in his own defence, saying he believed the house he shared with his wife was “under siege” by intruders when he saw the vehicles approach.

He said he first fired a warning shot to scare the group away.

He said he then tripped over nails sticking up from the porch, lost his balance and the shotgun struck the deck. That, he said, accidentally caused his gun to fire at the Ford Explorer carrying Ms Gillis.

“I didn’t mean to shoot the second shot,” Mr Monahan testified last week. “The gun went off.”

Prosecutors also presented evidence during the trial that Mr Monahan claimed to have been sound asleep when police showed up at his house later that night.

Ms Gillis’ father, Andrew Gillis, has described his daughter as someone who loved animals and had dreams of becoming a marine biologist or a veterinarian.