Murder probe police name motorist who died in ‘altercation’ at traffic lights

By Press Association
Sadiq Al-lami, 30, was treated by emergency services at the scene in Didsbury, Manchester, but died a short time later in hospital (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
A man who died after he was assaulted in an “altercation” at a set of traffic lights has been named by police.

Sadiq Al-lami, 30, was treated by emergency services at the scene in Didsbury, Manchester, but died a short time later in hospital.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, about the incident on the A34 Kingsway shortly before 1.40am on Tuesday.

The victim and suspect are thought to have been travelling in separate vehicles along Kingsway leading up to the incident at the junction of Parrs Wood Lane to Queensway.

An “altercation” took place at a traffic light, police added, and the suspect fled the scene in their vehicle.

In a tribute, Mr Al-lami’s family said: “Sadiq’s warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met.

“His love and laughter were contagious and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Police are continuing their inquiries and have urged anyone with information to call  101 quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Details can also be submitted online using the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP24A73-PO1

.