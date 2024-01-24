Scientists reveal the secret to stop cut carrots from curling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists reveal the secret to stop cut carrots from curling

By Press Association
Scientists believe they have found the answer to why cut carrots curl (Chris Radburn/PA)
Scientists believe they may have found the answer to why cut carrots curl if left uneaten for too long.

Researchers from the University of Bath have discovered that when this root veg is cut lengthwise and left exposed to air for a long time, it can start to lose moisture.

This causes the outer layer of the carrot – known as the cortex – to dry out faster than the centre, making it bend outwards.

The team said that handling carrots in a cold, moist, and airtight environment can “protect their natural properties and increase their edible life span”.

Dr Elise Pegg, a senior lecturer in the University of Bath’s Department of Mechanical Engineering – who oversaw the study, said: “We have mathematically represented the curl of a cut carrot over time, and showed the factors that contribute to curling.

“Our motivation was to look for ways to improve the sustainability of carrot processing and make them as long-lasting as possible.”

She said the team’s work, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, gives food producers a new tool that could potentially help them reduce not just carrot wastage but other root veg as well.

The research was carried out during lockdown by Nguyen Vo-Bui, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Bath.

A Lancashire Nantes carrot curling outwards after being cut in half
A Lancashire Nantes carrot curling outwards after being cut in half (Nguyen Vo-Bui/University of Bath/PA)

He used mathematical models from structural engineering to analyse more than a hundred Lancashire Nantes carrot halves.

Over the course of a week, the researchers found that the carrot halves gradually kept curling outwards – and the average radius of each carrot’s curvature dropped from 1.61m to 1.1m.

The weight of the carrots also fell by 22%, they said.

Mr Nguyen added: “This was interesting research – to apply mechanical principles to vegetables was surprising and fun.

“One of the big challenges was to devise an experiment that could be done in a lockdown setting, without access to normal labs and equipment.”

The researchers said that around 25-30% of carrots are often wasted before being processed or packaged due to deformities, mechanical damage or infected sections.

Dr Pegg said: “We have produced a methodology that a food producer could use to change their processes, reducing food waste and making packaging and transportation more efficient.”

Mr Nguyen said once the experiments were finished, the carrots were then used to make dishes such as carrot cake, the Indian carrot dessert Gajar Ka Halwa as well as carrot pesto.