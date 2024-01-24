West Midlands fire chief Wayne Brown found dead ‘amid qualifications probe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Midlands fire chief Wayne Brown found dead ‘amid qualifications probe’

By Press Association
Wayne Brown was reportedly being investigated over claims on social media relating to his academic qualifications (West Midlands Fire Service/PA)
West Midlands Fire Service chief Wayne Brown has been found dead at his home.

The fire service said he was found at an address in Birmingham on Wednesday morning.

West Midlands Police said it is not treating the chief fire officer’s death as suspicious.

At the time of his death, Mr Brown was being investigated over claims on social media relating to his academic qualifications, according to reports.

Greg Brackenridge, chairman of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority, said the fire service’s thoughts are with his family.

“We are devastated to report that our chief fire officer, Wayne Brown, was this morning found dead at his home address,” he said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious by West Midlands Police.

“All our thoughts and love are with his family, his friends and his colleagues.

“We ask everyone that his family and his colleagues are given time and space at this tragic time.”

The fire service had said in an earlier statement: “We are aware of claims referencing our chief fire officer and West Midlands Fire Service.

“Formal enquiries and processes, in line with our fire authority’s constitution, are now ongoing in relation to the matters raised. We will undertake this thoroughly and fairly.

“In the meantime, we will not be commenting further.”

West Midlands Police said: “We can confirm that we attended an address in Birmingham this morning where the body of a man in his 50s was sadly found.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and we are liaising with the local coroner.

“A formal identification will take place in due course.

“The man’s family is being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Separately, Mr Brown was involved in a court case in which a man was charged with harassment against him, the BBC reported.

According to the West Midlands Fire Service website, Mr Brown started his career as a firefighter in east London and spent 27 years in the London Fire Brigade, rising to assistant commissioner.

He joined West Midlands as deputy chief fire officer in November 2019 and was responsible for community risk reduction before becoming chief fire officer in January 2023.

The website said Mr Brown “has attended some of the UK’s most significant operational incidents, including London terrorist attacks and the devastating Grenfell Tower fire” and is “an ex-professional footballer with Uefa coaching qualifications”.

London Fire Brigade posted a tribute to Mr Brown from Fire Commissioner Andy Roe, saying: “I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Wayne Brown.

“Wayne was a valued and respected colleague in the brigade for over 20 years before joining West Midlands FRS. Our thoughts go out to Wayne’s family and friends at this difficult time.”