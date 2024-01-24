Storm in a teacup! US embassy wades into row over author’s salt claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Storm in a teacup! US embassy wades into row over author’s salt claim

By Press Association
A row has broken out over how to make tea (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A row has broken out over how to make tea (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The US embassy in London has intervened in a row over how to make the perfect cup of tea after an American scientist made a controversial suggestion.

Bryn Mawr College chemistry professor Michelle Francl said one of the keys to making tea is a pinch of salt.

The tip is included in her book Steeped: The Chemistry Of Tea published on Wednesday by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Not since the Boston Tea Party has mixing tea with salt water upset the Anglo-American relationship so much.

The salt suggestion drew howls of outrage from tea-lovers in Britain.

“Don’t even say the word ′salt′ to us…” the etiquette guide Debrett’s wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The US Embassy in London issued a social media post reassuring “the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy”.

“Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one,” said the tongue-in-cheek post. “The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way – by microwaving it.”

The embassy later clarified that its statement was “a light-hearted play on our shared cultural connections” rather than an official press release.

Ms Francl’s book, which follows three years of research and experimentation, explores the more than 100 chemical compounds found in tea and “puts the chemistry to use with advice on how to brew a better cup”, its publisher says.

Francl said adding a small amount of salt – not enough to taste — makes tea seem less bitter because “the sodium ions in salt block the bitter receptors in our mouths”.

She also advocates making tea in a pre-warmed pot, agitating the bag briefly but vigorously and serving in a short, stout mug to preserve the heat. She says milk should be added to the cup after the tea, not before – another issue that often divides tea-lovers.

Francl said she has been surprised by the level of reaction to her book in Britain.

“I kind of understood that there would hopefully be a lot of interest,” she told The Associated Press. “I didn’t know we’d wade into a diplomatic conversation with the US Embassy.”

It has made her ponder the ocean-wide coffee-tea divide that separates the US and Britain.

“I wonder if we’re just a more caffeinated society — coffee is higher in caffeine,” she said. “Or maybe we’re just trying to rebel against our parent country.”