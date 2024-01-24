Jon Stewart to return to The Daily Show for 2024 US presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jon Stewart to return to The Daily Show for 2024 US presidential election

By Press Association
Jon Stewart will return to host the satirical comedy series The Daily Show during the 2024 US presidential election for one day a week (PA)
Jon Stewart will return to host the satirical comedy series The Daily Show during the 2024 US presidential election for one day a week (PA)

Jon Stewart will return to host the satirical comedy series The Daily Show during the 2024 US presidential election for one day a week.

Announcing the 61-year-old American comedian’s comeback to the show that launched him as a global name, Comedy Central said he “is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit”.

In 1999, Stewart took over the comedy show, also featuring an interview segment with guests from the showbiz and political worlds, from Craig Kilborn and ran it for 16 years, scooping heaps of Emmys.

The Daily Show has been without a regular host since the departure of South African comedian Trevor Noah in December 2022 and Stewart will host every Monday – with a rotating line-up for the rest of the week.

Chris McCarthy, president and chief executive of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said: “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honoured to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season.

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart, who has also won Emmys for his less comedic current affairs series The Problem With Jon Stewart, which was cancelled last year by Apple TV+, will also executively produce The Daily Show.

The Comedy Central show has seen British comedian John Oliver, comedian Samantha Bee, The Office star Steve Carell and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert among its contributors.

Stewart will return to the show on February 12.