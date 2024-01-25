Children contacting Childline about AI-generated online harms, NSPCC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children contacting Childline about AI-generated online harms, NSPCC says

By Press Association
Debate around how to safely develop AI tools has intensified over the last 12 months (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Young people are contacting Childline about AI-generated child sexual abuse material, the NSPCC has said as it announced a new partnership aimed at championing child safety during the development of new AI technology.

The children’s charity said young people had also contacted Childline about harm linked to generative AI, including the spread of misinformation and bullying.

It comes as the charity unveiled a new advocacy partnership with US children’s safety group Common Sense Media which will see the groups look to pressure tech firms and politicians over ensuring child safety and wellbeing are central to decision-making around artificial intelligence.

Debate around how to safely develop AI tools has intensified over the last 12 months as the technology has become increasingly mainstream, thanks to the rise of generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

As part of the new partnership, the NSPCC and Common Sense Media will also roll out education programmes designed to increase digital literacy skills in schools and carry out more joint research on the impact of generative AI on children.

NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: “As one of the leading voices helping to achieve the Online Safety Act in the UK, we have long acknowledged the need for global collaboration by governments, civil society and tech firms to drive children’s safety online.

“This cannot be clearer than in AI where a rush to glean the significant benefits of technology has led to worldwide concerns about the danger it can also pose.

“The risk children face from unregulated and unsafe AI is already far too high, and their safety and experiences must be at the centre of conversations about its development and regulations.

“This partnership will seek to do that while also empowering young people with digital literacy skills to help them thrive.”

James P Steyer, founder and chief executive of Common Sense Media, said: “To safely and responsibly harness the potential of AI for children, global organisations must work together to ensure that the government and private sector have children’s best interests at heart for all technology design, development, and deployment.

“The NSPCC, and the UK more broadly, is seeing great progress by activating its educators, parents, and policymakers, and we look forward to amplifying their efforts in the US and globally.”